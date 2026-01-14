Part-time teacher part of protest seeking regularisation of service allegedly dies by suicide in Chennai

A 49-year-old part-time teacher, S Kannan of Perambalur, who was part of ongoing protests in Chennai seeking regularisation of service, died on Wednesday after an alleged suicide bid.

He was taken to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed without responding to treatment.

Thousands of part-time teachers have been protesting at the DPI campus since January 8, demanding regularisation. Kannan was part of a group protesting there on Tuesday before being detained at a wedding hall in Vanagaram.

In the afternoon, after having lunch, Kannan began vomiting. It is believed that he harmed himself in a bid to end his life. He was rushed to a hospital where he was admitted for treatment but died on Wednesday morning.

Sources said that Kannan had been a part-time physical education teacher at En Pudur Panchayat Union Middle School in Veppanthattai Union of Perambalur district for more than 15 years. He is survived by his wife, who is a computer teacher at a private school, and his son who is in Class XII.

Kannan was distressed about expenses for his son's education once he started high school. He was hopeful that the DMK government would make teachers like him full-time teachers as promised in the party's election manifesto. But with elections around the corner and the promise remaining unfulfilled, Kannan must have taken the drastic step, a source said.