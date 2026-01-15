Anna university MBA student’s body found near Cooum estuary

CHENNAI: The body of a 25-year-old student of Anna University was recovered near the Cooum estuary on Wednesday morning, a day after she allegedly ended her life.

The Anna Square police identified the deceased as Yuvasri Dhananjayan (25) of Perungulathur, who was pursuing an MBA through distance education.

It was a passerby who alerted the police after noticing the girl in distress near Napier Bridge on Kamarajar Salai on Tuesday night. Though the police came to the spot, they could not find her and could only recover her personal belongings, including her mobile phone and university identity card. A note found among the items said no one is responsible for her death and contained a message addressed to her family.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel who carried out a search could not find the body of the student on Tuesday before halting the operation for the day. On Wednesday morning, they found near the estuary, and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered, and a probe is underway.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)