Documenting expressions for the New Year

A New Year now arrives with heads that burst with fierce hangovers, ears that still throb with the leftover beats from screeching dance floors, and eyes that beg for some more sleep. Midway through, perhaps after a sumptuous meal, we settle down comfortably, and we remember our resolutions for the year. We then drag ourselves to the gym, sign up for that music class or embark on our promised no-sweets diet.

The beginning of the year wasn’t always this loud. It didn’t always announce itself in crowds. Generations welcomed it with quiet hopes. Most households would be proud possessors of a brand new diary with the year imprinted on its hard-bound cover, alongside the benefactor — most often a store that one frequented or a bank that safeguarded one’s earnings. Throughout the year, the pages held our thoughts, trivial events, to-do lists, sundry bills, and strict accounts — reminders of our annual existence.