Listening to the sounds of Pongal

In Tamil culture too, this tradition takes the form of kulavai or kuravai, a high-pitched rolling call traditionally voiced by women in homes, temples, and fields. For Tamil people, it is inseparable from Pongal, rising as a sound of thanksgiving for harvest, abundance, and community.

According to Meenakshi Devaraj, a historian, mentions of kulavai are predominantly found in Sangam literature. “There are references of women using sounds made with their tongue and mouth to shoo away birds and other animals from the fields during the harvest season. There are also references of women making similar sounds during festivals and celebrations,” she says.

A Mangai, theatre director and scholar, also points to references in Sangam literature but also in Silappatikaram which mentions tribes performing kulavai. She adds, “I understand kulavai as a sound that is used at joyful occasions. It signifies the presence of women coming together and leading the whole community. It is a way of calling to nature and the universe.”