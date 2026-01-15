MTC remodels five old buses into vintage models for sightseeing

CHENNAI: Giving life to sepia-tone pictures is Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), helping Chennaites experience how it will be like to travel in buses that crisscrossed the city some 50 years ago.

The corporation has remodelled five of its nine-year-old buses into vintage-style models to offer sightseeing tour for residents and tourists. The service covers 18 iconic and culturally significant locations along a 30-km circular route. The vintage bus-based Hop-On Hop-Off service, named ‘Chennai Ula’ was launched on Tuesday by the MTC, and was flagged off by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar at Anna Square in the presence of senior officials on Wednesday.

MTC managing director T Prabhushankar said five buses have been remodelled in vintage style, similar to those that operated in Chennai nearly 50 years ago.

“A bus will be operated every 30 minutes from designated points. The vehicles are equipped with GPS and a public announcement system. Based on the response, we plan to introduce more guided tours and combo tickets to tourist spots in the future,” he said.