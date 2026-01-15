MTC remodels five old buses into vintage models for sightseeing

CHENNAI: Giving life to sepia-tone pictures is Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), helping Chennaites experience how it will be like to travel in buses that crisscrossed the city some 50 years ago.
The corporation has remodelled five of its nine-year-old buses into vintage-style models to offer sightseeing tour for residents and tourists. The service covers 18 iconic and culturally significant locations along a 30-km circular route. The vintage bus-based Hop-On Hop-Off service, named ‘Chennai Ula’ was launched on Tuesday by the MTC, and was flagged off by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar at Anna Square in the presence of senior officials on Wednesday.
MTC managing director T Prabhushankar said five buses have been remodelled in vintage style, similar to those that operated in Chennai nearly 50 years ago.
“A bus will be operated every 30 minutes from designated points. The vehicles are equipped with GPS and a public announcement system. Based on the response, we plan to introduce more guided tours and combo tickets to tourist spots in the future,” he said.
Styled in a heritage-inspired 1970-80s design, the buses aim to evoke nostalgia and highlight the evolution of Chennai’s public transport system. The service will start from Chennai Central and return to the same point after halting at 18 locations enroute, including Park Station, Ripon Building, Victoria Hall, Egmore Railway Station, Government Museum, Valluvar Kottam, Semmozhi Poonga, Luz Corner, Kapaleeswarar Temple, Santhome Church, Lighthouse, Kannagi Statue, Vivekananda House, Marina Beach, War Memorial, Fort St. George (administrative complex), Madras High Court and Pallavan House.
Prabhushankar further said during the summer vacation, MTC plans to launch hop-on hop-off services using AC buses in the reverse direction. “These buses will offer a nostalgic experience to Chennai residents while also facilitating access to the city’s historical landmarks for both locals and tourists,” he added.
Commuters can avail the full city tour for an end-to-end fare of Rs 50, while regular deluxe fares will apply for other shorter distances. The services will operate daily during the Pongal festival from January 14 to 18 between 10 am and 10 pm. On weekdays, the services will run from 4 pm to 10 pm.