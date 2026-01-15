Pongal rooted in tradition: Future of earthen pots in a changing culture

Shifting scenarios

But even in villages, the shift is underway. A recent survey by the State Planning Commission, Karthikeyan says, found that agriculture is no longer the primary livelihood in rural Tamil Nadu, having dropped to 22 per cent. People migrate for construction work, spend less time on the land, and return with urban habits. “It shows that people’s permanence in rural areas has reduced significantly. They spend more time outside the village, and convenience begins to shape the vessels they bring back into their homes,” he says. Sujatha frames the loss differently. “Do we risk losing knowledge, not just objects, when materials change? That is something we need to think about,” she says.

These shifts in livelihood and material choices are most evident in the lives of those who still depend on clay. Pongal continues to anchor Dinesh’s livelihood. Once the rains stop, work begins in earnest. Clay is collected, prepared, shaped, dried, and fired, a cycle he and his family repeat each year. The firing remains the most expensive stage, and the outcome of the season determines how the months ahead will unfold. “If the season goes well, then the year is manageable,” he says. Even on Pongal day, Dinesh and his family continue to work at their shop. After preparing pongal and celebrating with the traditional customs early in the morning, he is eager to go back to work as that is the day when the sales will catch up.

For the members of the potter community — traditionally called Kuyavars — like Dinesh, Pongal is a peak season. The other is Navaratri, but there is a third, older ritual that still holds in rural Tamil Nadu — Puravi Eduppu, notes Karthikeyan. In many villages, Puravi Eduppu, also called Kuthirai Eduppu, is observed as part of agrarian life. During this ritual, clay horses are made and offered to Ayyanar, the local guardian deity believed to protect villages, fields, and waterbodies. The deity is believed to guard the waterbodies that irrigate the fields and sustain farming communities. He adds that festivals like these form a shared cultural practice among rural communities. Besides pots, the Kuyavars make the horses for the ritual. After shaping the figures, they fire them, feed them as part of the ritual, and then paint them before the festival. Karthikeyan says, “The timing of Puravi Eduppu differs from village to village. It does not follow a fixed calendar date. In many places, it is held in relation to agricultural cycles, often before the harvest season. When the day arrives, the horses are carried in a procession through the village and placed near the shrine of Ayyanar, which is usually located at the edge of the settlement.” These clay horses do not require maintenance. They wither slowly, under the sun and the rain, until the next festival.