Amenities fail to book slot at Chennai Book Fair venue

CHENNAI: Despite hundreds making beeline for the Chennai Book Fair, inadequate basic facilities at the venue - YMCA Grounds - are turning the event into a damp squib.

A visit to the venue by TNIE found essential amenities such as toilets, parking facilities and wheelchairs for persons with disabilities are inadequate and poorly maintained.

Many visitors said though they had raised concerns about basic facilities even before the start of the fair, the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi), the organiser the event, is yet to come up with proper solutions. Adding to the concern, some visitors even resorted to open defecation allegedly due to unhygienic and insufficient toilets.

Claiming that defecating in the open is unacceptable, M Kananan (48) from Kancheepuram, a visitor, pointed out a few temporary plastic toilets installed by the organiser are unhygienic. “Many people hesitate to enter the toilets. At times, they are forced to wait outside for several minutes,” he said, adding the visitors are expecting better infrastructure in the coming years.