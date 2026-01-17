Fields that feed festivals

Pumpkin leaves are used as a serving plate to offer food to Sun God. “Now, you don’t see a lot of them following this tradition because of the lack of availability of the leaves and use banana leaves. It is a ritual followed by our forefathers,” says Jaya, while Sangeetha adds, “We don’t understand the reasoning behind these practices; we follow them because it is said that is how our ancestors performed rituals.”

The agriculturist pair from Thiruvallur district commence their work two weeks prior to Pongal because that is the period when sweet potatoes are in demand. On day one, vines are removed, the next day follows ploughing, harvesting sweet potatoes, washing them in water — a common water pump in the farm — by spreading a pardah (a polyester fabric banner), a local parlance, then they are filled and tied in a koni pai (jute bag). The bags are then loaded into a van, which goes directly to the Koyambedu market. “The rate is fixed on demand. Last year, it went to Rs 2,800 per bag, and we sold 27 bags. It is said that the price is less this year,” explains Sangeetha.

Soil to sun and back

On the four days, starting with Bhogi, the practices in the field are quite different. “We don’t burn clothes here, but for the sangiyam (ritual), we burn old mats. In the evening, we cook non-veg — meen kuzhambu and chicken. Since Bhogi falls on the last day of Margazhi, many break their fast — they avoid meat, onion, garlic — and eat,” she shares.

On this day, the family buys a new mud pot, which is used on Perum Pongal to cook pongal. Sangeetha says, “On Pongal day, there is no work at the kalani. At home, on varatti (cow dung cakes), we make pongal in a paanai. But now, even the varatti is in demand.” Pongal is cooked in a big pot and offered to the Sun God, and in another one, they cook all the vegetables. When the pongal dish boils and overflows from the pot, the water is collected and sprinkled across the farm, denoting prosperity.