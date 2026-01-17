Garnering rewards in a challenging role

One key learning in his tenure so far is that women are well capable of putting up an equal fight as men do on the court. “I used to have the opinion that the levels were different. But now, I feel both are equal. Women have that fighting quality. They displayed that fight in the fourth quarter of the quarterfinal where they were down 21 points. Outside the court, I see a change in that opinion, from the time where I reluctantly took the job after the Tamil Nadu Basketball Association (TNBA) had said they had no other candidates for this role. The way I talk and behave has changed. My aggression has mostly worked out well with the boys but I learnt that if I lose my temper with women, they would perform well on court. I realised my excessive anger would cost matches. These girls have given me the maturity on how to think before I give them instructions on court,” he shares.

The team began working together for the senior nationals a month-and-a-half ago, according to Sruthy. “We worked on the press, and our man-to-man defence. Our coaches helped us a lot. They let us play freely, rather than insisting on playing a particular style of play. We were able to give it our best,” says the centre player.

For Varshini, her induction into the senior team for her first senior level tournament was not difficult. “Right from the beginning of the camp, they were all supportive. The seniors helped me a lot. they encouraged me and said it is okay to make mistakes in training,” she says, adding that helped her polish her skills and apply it in the game.