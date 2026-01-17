How to mannage college life with diabetes

College is one of the most transformative phases in one’s life — new friends, new responsibilities, and a new rhythm to living day in and day out. For students affected with diabetes, this adjustment might seem somewhat daunting. Many young adults I meet share the same concern: “Can I manage my condition and still enjoy college life?” Of course, just with understanding, planning, and small daily habits.

Studies have documented that among young adults, about 22-25% with the condition have higher stress levels when compared to their non-diabetic counterparts. Stress plays a major role because it triggers hormones that increase blood sugar. At the time of exams or project deadlines, levels can even shoot up at any moment without warning. This is why I encourage students to learn their stress signals early. Short breaks while studying, 10 minutes of walking, listening to music, journaling, or simply talking to a supportive friend can significantly stabilise glucose patterns. In fact, research has documented that regular physical activity diminishes stress-related sugar fluctuations by up to 15-20%.

Another challenge is campus eating culture. Cafeterias are built for convenience and budget, not exactly for balanced nutrition. Surveys among college students show that more than 60% use high-carb fast foods at least three times a week, which can make blood sugar control difficult. Still, healthier choices are possible. Choose grilled over fried, pick whole grains when available, and aim to fill half your plate with vegetables or protein. Even simple steps like avoiding sugary drinks will drop the calorie count by 150 to 200 calories every day. If you like desserts, have them in small portions and match them with your insulin needs. The key is balance, not elimination.