Protest continues to dog Madras HC as GCC removes 22 strays

CHENNAI: Tension erupted again at the Madras High Court, the second time in a month, on the day of Pongal when the Greater Chennai Corporation staff removed at least 22 stray dogs from the court premises. Questioning the action, animal activists gathered at the spot in protest, claiming all the dogs that were removed were already sterilised.

The dog catchers, including some allegedly untrained staff, started removing the strays around 5 pm on Thursday. The activists followed the vehicles in which the dogs were being taken to the GCC’s animal birth control centre in Pulianthope and prevented the staff from shifting the dogs into the facility. A confrontation erupted and the police had to intervene to disperse the protesters, resulting in injuries to a few activists.

The police also arrested animal activist Lionel Praveen and allegedly beat him up before releasing him following protest from the activists.