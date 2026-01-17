Traffic in Chennai to be diverted for Kaanum Pongal

CHENNAI: On account of Kaanum Pongal celebration on January 17, the following traffic diversion will be effected from 11 am.

Vehicles coming from Parrys Corner towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at War memorial towards Flag Staff Road -Wallajah Point - Anna Salai - Anna Statue - Spencer Junction and reach their destination (MTC buses exempted). Vehicles from War Memorial towards the beach will be diverted at Adams junction towards Swamy Sivananda Salai for parking. Labour Statue to Kannagi Statue will be made one way. MTC buses will not be allowed to take the right turn at Labour Statue Junction towards Wallajah road.

MTC buses heading to Labour Statue will be diverted at Kannagi Statue junction towards Bharathi Salai Bells Road Wallajah Road Anna statue to reach their destination.

Vehicles will not be allowed from Gandhi State to Kannagi Statue (except MTC Buses). Instead, they will be diverted towards RK Salai - Music Academy Junction - T.T.K. Salai - G.R.H. Point - Tower clock - G.P. Road - Anna Salai to reach their destination. Victoria Hostel Road & Bells Road will be made one-way from Bharathi Salai Junction and will not be allowed from Wallajah Salai Junction.

Vehicles in Bharathi Salai intended for Kannagi Statue will be diverted at Ratna Café Junction towards Triplicane High Road - Wallajah road - Anna Salai. At Periyar Statue Junction, only those vehicles headnig for the beach will be allowed towards Swamy Sivanantha Salai. Others will be diverted towards Anna statue Anna Salai.