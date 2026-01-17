Two women kill Chennai youth over failed relationship; three held

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old construction worker was hacked to death at Old Pallavaram on Wednesday night after being allegedly lured to the location by two women with whom he was said to have been in a relationship. The Pallavaram police have arrested the two women and a 17-year-old boy in connection with the case. Police said the women had initially tried to stage the murder as a robbery attempt.

According to Pallavaram police, the deceased, identified as A Selvakumar of Thirusulam, had been in a relationship with Reena (24), a married woman from Old Pallavaram, for the past few months. Later, he began a relationship with Reena’s friend Ratchitha (25), an unmarried woman from Old Pallavaram, simultaneously.

Sources said Selvakumar frequently consumed alcohol, sexually harassed the two women, and often got into arguments with them. He also warned them against speaking to other men. Frustrated by this behaviour, the two women decided to kill him, and discussed the plan with some acquaintances, including the juvenile, and finalised the plot, police said.