Chennai to tag 50 century-old giants as heritage trees under state mission

CHENNAI: Chennai’s oldest living landmarks, sprawling banyans, towering neem, massive tamarind and even the rare baobab, may soon receive official recognition as “heritage trees”, as a Green Tamil Nadu Mission initiative moves to scientifically document and conserve 50 potential heritage trees across the city.

As per available records, the Adansonia digitata (baobab) is the oldest among them, aged close to 300 years. It is located at Andhra Mahila Sabha on Greenways Road.

“This effort is about formally recognising Chennai’s most ecologically and culturally valuable trees and ensuring they are protected as living heritage,” said I Anwardeen, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Research and Education) and Chief Managing Director of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

"Many of these trees have stood through generations of the city’s growth and continue to provide critical ecosystem services,” he added.

An interim scientific report submitted by the ICFRE-Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, details how researchers assessed the age and internal health of these trees using a mix of field surveys, historical growth data and advanced non-invasive testing.

The report notes that many of the identified trees are estimated to be more than 100 years old, and several are projected to have crossed 200 years, highlighting their role in Chennai’s urban ecology, microclimate regulation and cultural identity.

The interim findings suggest that several landmark trees could be far older than commonly assumed. For instance, multiple species such as tamarind (Tamarindus indica), jamun (Syzygium cumini), peepal (Ficus religiosa) and illupai (Madhuca longifolia) were estimated to be over 200 years old based on growth-rate projections.

Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu said the heritage-tree initiative is part of a broader push to strengthen Chennai’s urban green cover and link it with the city’s biodiversity index.

“Large old trees are among the most powerful nature-based solutions a city can protect. Recognising them as heritage trees will help ensure long-term care, monitoring and public participation in conservation,” she said.