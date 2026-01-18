One killed, seven injured as share auto hits flyover railing in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man was killed and seven others were injured after a share auto rickshaw crashed into a flyover railing near Mannivakkam on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Shekar of Madurai, was a resident of Kundrathur. He was on his way to the Kilambakkam suburban bus terminal to board a bus to his hometown for Pongal festival. The vehicle was driven by Madhanraj (35) of Vengadamangalam near Vandalur. Police said the vehicle, carrying eight passengers, was crossing the Mannivakkam flyover when the driver lost control and rammed into the railing, overturning the vehicle.

Shekar, who was seated in the next to the driver, sustained fatal injuries. Passers-by rescued the victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where Shekar was declared dead. The other seven passengers were admitted to a private hospital in Kattankolathur. The Tambaram Traffic Investigation Police have registered a case and are investigating.