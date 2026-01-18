Sea of visitors crowds beaches, recreational spots in Chennai to celebrate Kaanum Pongal

CHENNAI: Over one lakh people thronged Marina Beach, Elliot’s Beach, Kasimedu and other recreational spots across Chennai on Saturday on the occasion of Kaanum Pongal celebrations.

The Greater Chennai City Police had put in place extensive security measures to manage the festive crowd. Seven children, who were reported missing amid the rush in the beaches, were traced and safely reunited with their parents within hours, sources said.

According to police, three children were rescued in the Triplicane stretch between the labour statue and the Kannagi statue. One child was traced in Mylapore between the Kannagi statue and the lighthouse, while three others were rescued at Elliot’s Beach.

“With schools set to reopen on Monday, our children wanted us to take them outside. Despite the crowd, the beach remains the most affordable and easy option for us,” said E Sharmila (41), a resident of Velachery.

Police said prompt complaints from parents and the use of child identification wristbands at assistance centres helped in quickly tracing the children.