Traffic diversions announced for Republic Day rehearsals, celebrations in Chennai

CHENNAI: On account of the Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26 and the rehearsals scheduled on January 19, 21 and 23 at Kamarajar Salai, the Chennai Traffic Police have announced a series of traffic arrangements for the four days.
The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from the Gandhi Statue to the War Memorial will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 6.00 am onwards until the function or rehearsal is over (tentatively till 9.30 am).
Commercial vehicles coming from Adyar and intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner via Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Point towards R.K. Mutt Road, Thiruvenkadam Street, Devanathan Street, St. Mary’s Road, R.K. Mutt Road, Venkatesa Agragaram Road, Dr Ranga Road, East Abiramapuram 1st Road, Ramachandra Rao Road, Luz Avenue–Amirthanjan Junction, P S Sivasamy Salai, Nilgiris Point, Music Academy, TTK Road, Gowdia Mutt Road, Royapettah High Road, GRH, Tower Clock, GP Road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.
Other vehicles, including MTC buses, coming from Adyar and intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner via Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at the Gandhi Statue.
These vehicles will be diverted towards R.K. Salai, Nilgiris Point, Music Academy, TTK Road, Gowdia Mutt Road, Royapettah High Road, GRH, Tower Clock, GP Road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.
All vehicles coming from Mylapore and Dr Radhakrishnan Road at Royapettah I Point, including MTC buses, must make a compulsory left turn towards Nilgiris, Music Academy, TTK Road, Gowdia Mutt Road, GRH and Tower Clock to reach their destinations. Other vehicles may take a left or right turn to reach their destinations.
No vehicles will be allowed beyond the Dr Natesan Road–Avvai Shanmugam Salai junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards Ice House Junction.
No vehicles will be allowed beyond the Dr Besant Road–Dr Kamarajar Salai junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted at Ice House Junction.
No vehicles will be allowed beyond the Bharathi Salai–Bells Road junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards Bells Road.
No vehicles will be allowed beyond the Wallajah Road–Bells Road junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards Bells Road.
Anna Square Bus Terminus will be temporarily shifted to Chintadripet Railway Station.
Vehicles plying from Parry’s Corner and intending to proceed towards Adyar will be diverted at RBI Subway (North) towards Raja Annamalai Mandram.
These vehicles will then be diverted towards Muthusamy Point, Wallajah Point, Anna Salai, Anna Statue, General Patters Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, West Cott Road, GRH, Royapettah High Road and Ajantha Junction, take a left at Lloyds Road (V P Raman Road), proceed via Justice Jambulingam Street and take a left or right turn at R.K. Salai to reach their destinations.
No vehicles will be allowed on Flag Staff House Road from Wallajah Point towards the War Memorial.