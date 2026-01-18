Traffic diversions announced for Republic Day rehearsals, celebrations in Chennai

CHENNAI: On account of the Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26 and the rehearsals scheduled on January 19, 21 and 23 at Kamarajar Salai, the Chennai Traffic Police have announced a series of traffic arrangements for the four days.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from the Gandhi Statue to the War Memorial will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 6.00 am onwards until the function or rehearsal is over (tentatively till 9.30 am).

Commercial vehicles coming from Adyar and intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner via Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Point towards R.K. Mutt Road, Thiruvenkadam Street, Devanathan Street, St. Mary’s Road, R.K. Mutt Road, Venkatesa Agragaram Road, Dr Ranga Road, East Abiramapuram 1st Road, Ramachandra Rao Road, Luz Avenue–Amirthanjan Junction, P S Sivasamy Salai, Nilgiris Point, Music Academy, TTK Road, Gowdia Mutt Road, Royapettah High Road, GRH, Tower Clock, GP Road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

Other vehicles, including MTC buses, coming from Adyar and intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner via Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at the Gandhi Statue.

These vehicles will be diverted towards R.K. Salai, Nilgiris Point, Music Academy, TTK Road, Gowdia Mutt Road, Royapettah High Road, GRH, Tower Clock, GP Road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

All vehicles coming from Mylapore and Dr Radhakrishnan Road at Royapettah I Point, including MTC buses, must make a compulsory left turn towards Nilgiris, Music Academy, TTK Road, Gowdia Mutt Road, GRH and Tower Clock to reach their destinations. Other vehicles may take a left or right turn to reach their destinations.