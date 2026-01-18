Two killed, one injured by ‘intoxicated’ bikers, friends in Chennai road rage attack

CHENNAI: Police arrested four persons on Saturday after two men were killed and another was seriously injured in a road rage incident involving an attack with sharp weapons and stone-pelting at Manavalanagar near Tiruvallur on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as K Parthiban (32), a bank clerk, and Sukumar (31), a private loan collection agent. Kesavamoorthy (23), who was with them, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Tiruvallur Government General Hospital.

Police said Parthiban, Sukumar and Kesavamoorthy, residents of Ondikuppam in Tiruvallur, had returned from a trip to a waterfall in Andhra Pradesh. While they were standing near a bakery on Poonamallee High Road, two men on a motorcycle -- K Josith (34) and K Vinothkumar (36) -- allegedly rode past them at high speed. A heated argument broke out when the trio questioned them about it.

An irate Josith and Vinothkumar later gathered their associates, V Neelakandan (30) and B Jawahar (23), and, allegedly under the influence of drugs, went in search of Parthiban and his friends. They traced the trio to a hotel in Manavalanagar. When the victims stepped out of the hotel, the gang allegedly surrounded them, pelted them with stones and attacked them with sharp weapons.