Green Energy Corporation's stall draws consumer interest at Chennai Book Fair

CHENNAI: With nearly 500 visitors enquiring every day, a special stall set up by the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) at the Chennai Book Fair has become a key attraction for those interested in rooftop solar power under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Officials at the stall said that many visitors are keen to know how solar panels can help reduce their electricity bills and how to apply for government subsidies and bank loans.

S Balasubramanian, assistant executive engineer of TNGECL and in-charge of the stall, told TNIE that public response has been encouraging. “We explain the benefits of installing solar panels, reduction in power bills, availability of bank loans and the government subsidy,” he said.

The central government provides a subsidy of Rs 78,000 for installing rooftop solar panels of up to 3-kilowatt (kW) capacity. The total cost of such a system is around Rs 2.25 lakh. “After the subsidy, consumers need to pay only Rs 1.47 lakh,” he added. The official said that applicants can themselves or through volunteers register for the scheme through the PM Surya Ghar portal at www.suryaghar.gov.in. “After the installation, the subsidy will be directly credited to the consumer’s bank account within 7 to 30 days,” he said.