IT employee kills eight-year-old daughter, dies by suicide in TN's Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found dead in a well in Chengalpattu district early on Sunday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. According to the Thirukazhukundram police, the deceased were identified as Geetha and her daughter Subhasri.

Geetha, an employee at an IT firm, had married Arunkumar of Walajapet, who is employed with a private firm, in 2008. Police sources said the couple had been living separately for the last five years owing to marital discord. Frequent arguments reportedly arose over Arunkumar insisting Geetha to quit her job. Meanwhile, Geetha’s family alleged that Arunkumar’s family was unhappy over the birth of a girl child, citing horoscope-related beliefs.

The couple had filed for divorce, and the case was pending in court. Police said Geetha had been undergoing treatment for depression and was on antidepressant medication.

Geetha had been staying at her sister’s house in Chennai and commuting to work. She would usually visit her parents’ house in Thirukazhukundram on weekends to see her daughter. Police said that during the Pongal holidays, she was reportedly distressed.

On Sunday morning, when family members went to check on her, she was found missing. A search was launched, following which Geetha and her daughter were found unconscious in a well located about 500m from the residence. They were rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital where both of them were declared dead.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and later handed over to the family. A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)