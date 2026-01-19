Transfer of cops shifted after Pongal celebration videos in two Chennai police stations revoked

CHENNAI: Tambaram police commissioner A Amalraj on Sunday revoked the transfer orders issued against police personnel who had been shifted after videos of Pongal celebrations inside the Pallavaram and Chrompet police stations were circulated online.

Pallavaram L&O inspector Palanivel and Chromepet L&O inspector Dayal had been transferred to the vacancy reserve and attached to the Tambaram city police control room without posting after a preliminary inquiry.

In addition, disciplinary action was initiated against 25 other personnel, including sub-inspectors and constables from both police stations.

The action had drawn criticism on social media, with several civil rights groups condemning the transfers. The Joint Action Against Custodial Torture (JAACT) also demanded that all police personnel be restored to their respective police stations, questioning the disciplinary measures taken against them.

Following the backlash, the commissioner revoked the transfer orders and restored the personnel to their previous postings, police sources said. The controversy erupted after videos surfaced on Instagram showing police personnel in plain clothes and traditional attire dancing inside the police stations during Pongal celebrations.