Youth dies in bike accident near Kundrathur

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old private firm employee died in a road accident on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass service road near Kundrathur late on Saturday night.

Police identified the deceased as Praveen Kumar of West Mambalam. He was travelling from Porur towards Kundrathur on his two-wheeler with a woman from Padur in Chengalpattu, police said.

The accident occurred near Tharapakkam when the motorcycle reportedly went out of control. Both were thrown off the vehicle. Praveen sustained fatal injuries and died at the spot, while the woman suffered injuries.

She was taken to the Tambaram Government Hospital by passersby and discharged after treatment. Police said the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. Preliminary inquiry pointed to speeding. Police are also examining whether alcohol consumption or fatigue played a role in the accident.