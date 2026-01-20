25 bonded labourers from Chhattisgarh rescued from Tiruvallur brick kiln

CHENNAI: As many as 25 bonded labourers from Chhattisgarh, including families with children, were rescued from a brick kiln at Kannur village in Tiruvallur on Saturday following a joint inspection by revenue, labour, and police officials.
The rescue operation was carried out based on a tip-off received by the assistant commissioner of the Labour Welfare Board regarding suspected bonded labour at KDM Brick Chamber in Kannur village. A team led by Tiruvallur revenue divisional officer (RDO) S Ravichandran, along with the tahsildar, revenue inspector of Mappedu and police personnel, conducted an inspection.
During the inspection, the officials found 12 families from Chhattisgarh, including a two-year-old child, living and working at the kiln for nearly a month under substandard conditions. According to a complaint filed by the village administrative officer (VAO), the families were allegedly lured to the kiln with false promises of advance payment and assured employment.
The labourers alleged they were prevented from returning home even after the death of one of their children in Chhattisgarh. “Even a prisoner is allowed to attend a death in the family. I did not get a chance to see my daughter in her final moments,” said Manmohan, a rescued survivor.
Official sources said a broker identified as Mahendran, from Odisha, allegedly recruited the families through an acquaintance and promised Rs 60,000 as advance to each family for six months of work. However, after bringing them to the kiln in Kannur village on December 17, the broker allegedly left the site without paying the promised amount.
The licenced kiln owner, Parimala, later assured the families a daily wage of Rs 650 along with proper food and accommodation. However, the promises were not honoured, the labourers alleged. “Once the broker left us, we were forced to work at the brick kiln for more than 14 hours a day without adequate food or shelter. We were given only poor-quality ration rice and were constantly yelled at,” said R Urmila Bharathwaj, another victim told TNIE.
They further claimed they were initially engaged only for brick moulding, but were later forced to perform all stages of work, including sun-drying and kiln-firing. “This resulted in burn injuries to one person. Even then, we were not allowed to go to a hospital and only basic first aid was arranged at a medical shop,” she added.
After verification, the Tiruvallur revenue department rescued the labourers and issued release certificates. “The rescued individuals are being processed for repatriation to their home state. Each of them has been provided Rs 35,000 as per procedure,” RDO S Ravichandran said.
Based on the VAO’s complaint, the Mappedu police registered a case under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act against Parimala, her husband Thirumal, and the broker. Police sources said arrests would be made after verification of financial transactions.