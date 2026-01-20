25 bonded labourers from Chhattisgarh rescued from Tiruvallur brick kiln

CHENNAI: As many as 25 bonded labourers from Chhattisgarh, including families with children, were rescued from a brick kiln at Kannur village in Tiruvallur on Saturday following a joint inspection by revenue, labour, and police officials.

The rescue operation was carried out based on a tip-off received by the assistant commissioner of the Labour Welfare Board regarding suspected bonded labour at KDM Brick Chamber in Kannur village. A team led by Tiruvallur revenue divisional officer (RDO) S Ravichandran, along with the tahsildar, revenue inspector of Mappedu and police personnel, conducted an inspection.

During the inspection, the officials found 12 families from Chhattisgarh, including a two-year-old child, living and working at the kiln for nearly a month under substandard conditions. According to a complaint filed by the village administrative officer (VAO), the families were allegedly lured to the kiln with false promises of advance payment and assured employment.

The labourers alleged they were prevented from returning home even after the death of one of their children in Chhattisgarh. “Even a prisoner is allowed to attend a death in the family. I did not get a chance to see my daughter in her final moments,” said Manmohan, a rescued survivor.

Official sources said a broker identified as Mahendran, from Odisha, allegedly recruited the families through an acquaintance and promised Rs 60,000 as advance to each family for six months of work. However, after bringing them to the kiln in Kannur village on December 17, the broker allegedly left the site without paying the promised amount.