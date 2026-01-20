Future-proof your home design

Main entrances and hallways

This is the most troubling issue people encounter with ageing. The entrances not being on the same level as your driveway causes issues for ageing residents and raises mobility concerns. Having even one step automatically makes it difficult for someone with mobility concerns. Entryways or garages that aren’t at the same level as the house would require a ramp designed to make it comfortable for any mobility restrictions to be addressed, even in the future. Hallways and passages also have to be wide enough or should be able to expand when required to be accessed by someone on a wheelchair. Doorways too, have to be wider with the same regard.