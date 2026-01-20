Learning to bridge and bond

Last week, the Madras Gymkhana club wore a festive look as players from across south India converged to compete at the 54th Madras Gymkhana Club Annual Open Bridge Tournament, a South Zone Category B Ranking tournament. Players from 10 years to octogenarians took part in the tournament. “It is a passion for bridge that makes us all assemble in the lawns for the tournament. More than a win or a loss, it the spirit to compete despite advancing years that propel us to compete,” said A Sridhar, a veteran bridge player who is in his 70s.

KR Venkataraman, one of the finest bridge players that India has produced, believed the Madras Gymkhana Club tournament serves as an opportunity for budding bridge players to learn the game. “The Madras Gymkhana Club tourney is one of the premier tournaments of the country and top talent in Tamil Nadu usually play here. That’s why the contests are very closely fought. It is a tournament where one can learn and play against players across different age groups and seasoned players.”