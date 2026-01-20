Man joins pal for auto ride, steals vehicle at knifepoint; lands in net

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter, who took an autorickshaw for a ride, fled with the vehicle after threatening the driver, allegedly his friend, at knifepoint in Maduravoyal on Saturday. The suspect, identified as Madan alias Madanraj (24) of Nerkundram, was arrested within hours and the vehicle recovered.

The Maduravoyal police said the driver, Nandakumar (23) of Athipattu, ICF Colony, had picked up Madan from Ayyappakkam in the morning and dropped him at Krishna Nagar 8th Street in Maduravoyal.

After getting down at the destination, Madan allegedly got into the auto again and told the driver to drop him at a different location as he wanted to collect some money from a relative. In a jiffy, he threatened Nandakumar at knife-point, snatched the keys and fled with the autorickshaw, the police said.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and launched a search. Madan was arrested the same evening and the stolen autorickshaw recovered.

The police said that he has more than nine pending cases, including theft, robbery and narcotics offences pending against his name. After an inquiry, he was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.