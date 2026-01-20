Next-Gen post office opened at IIT-Madras

CHENNAI: In a bid to rework campus-based postal facilities for a younger, digitally native user base, the Tamil Nadu Postal Circle of the Department of Posts inaugurated a Next Generation (N-Gen) Post Office at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on Monday.
The facility was opened by Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, in the presence of Dr Jane Prasad, registrar of the institute, and senior postal officials including G Natarajan, postmaster general for Chennai City Region, and Major Manoj M, director of postal services for the region.
The N-Gen format is part of a national programme to modernise post offices located within educational institutions, recasting them as youth-centric , technology-enabled service hubs while retaining core postal functions.
Unlike conventional layouts, the space has been re-imagined with contemporary interiors, improved lighting and seating, and curated artwork to create an open, informal ambience. The aim is to reduce friction in accessing public services and align the experience with the expectations shaped by private-sector service environments.
Operationally, the post office offers the full suite of services, including speed post and parcel services, savings bank accounts, postal life insurance, Aadhaar-related services and digital payment options. Smart counter systems, clearly demarcated service zones, and expanded waiting areas are intended to reduce queues.