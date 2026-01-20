Next-Gen post office opened at IIT-Madras

CHENNAI: In a bid to rework campus-based postal facilities for a younger, digitally native user base, the Tamil Nadu Postal Circle of the Department of Posts inaugurated a Next Generation (N-Gen) Post Office at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on Monday.

The facility was opened by Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, in the presence of Dr Jane Prasad, registrar of the institute, and senior postal officials including G Natarajan, postmaster general for Chennai City Region, and Major Manoj M, director of postal services for the region.