Roots get embraced at Chennai Sangamam

Every Pongal, Chennai empties. Trains overflow, highways stretch endlessly, and those who stay back for work, for convenience, and some because the village they remember no longer exists the way it once did, make quiet plans at home. However, for the past couple of years, the city has found its own way of celebrating the harvest, all within its borders. Chennai Sangamam — Namma Ooru Thiruvizha, now almost inseparable from the Pongal calendar, has transformed urban parks, beaches, and playgrounds into temporary villages, where folk artistes parade traditions that many city dwellers only hear about on social media. For families who cannot travel back to their hometowns, and for a generation that has grown up far from temple festivals and rural fairs, the festival offers a rare window into Tamil Nadu’s living folk cultures.

This year, the festival was held across 20 areas between January 14 and 18. Inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on January 14 at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, the celebrations expanded to neighbourhood grounds including Ambattur, Avadi, Tambaram, and Pallavaram. The city pulsed with parai beats, karagam balancing acts, street theatre, and shadow puppetry.