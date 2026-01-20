Suicide pact: US student and two of his kin try to end lives in city

CHENNAI: In an alleged suicide pact, three of a family, including an MBA student studying in the US, tried to end their lives in their house at Jafferkhanpet on Monday morning. All the three are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vadapalani. An initial inquiry by the police revealed the family is under stress due to financial strain.

According to the MGR Nagar police, the trio is T Subramanian (61), a car parts manufacturer; his wife, Rajeshwari (59); and their son, Deivanayagam (32), a second-year MBA student.

The incident came to light on Monday morning after Subramanian’s office accountant, Shankar, found the three lying in a pool of blood in their house. After getting the alert, the police rushed the trio to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment in the ICU.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050)