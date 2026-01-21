Bhajan & Sufi: Spirituality redefined

In place of the customary silence that frames a bhajan, the hall opened up to a more participative atmosphere as Saindhavi and Sai Vignesh took the stage. Talking to CE, Saindhavi says the format is less a break from tradition and more a matter of presentation. “The packaging is different; Same content,” she says, explaining that the essence of devotion remains intact even in a high-energy setting. “However high-energy numbers we are presenting, I feel the divinity should not be lost. The intention is for people to feel the divine presence, go into a trance, go into a meditative state.”

Varaharoopam-fame Sai Vignesh admits that the phrase ‘bhajan clubbing’ itself was unfamiliar at first. “To be frank, this term ‘bhajan clubbing’ is new to me because I have been singing bhajans and devotional songs for many years now,” he says. But the goal, he adds, is simple participation. “Even if they don’t know the bhajans or the song, all we want from them is to just tap their hands or be in the same energy that we are planning today.” The event, he explains, is “more like a sing-along session, but in a very spiritual way”.

And the morning unfolded much as the singers and organisers had envisioned. Opening with Jai Ganesh and moving into Shri Krishna Govinda, the concert soon drew the audience into its rhythm. As namavalis (chants) rose in unison, accompanied with rhythmic claps, the hall slowly filled with a shared sense of devotion and energy.