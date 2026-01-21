Chennai Sangamam 2026: From kari virundhu to district-wise delicacies

The first memory of any Tamil gathering begins not with faces, but with fragrance. The air grows heavy with the warmth of slow-simmered gravies. The mutton chukka crackling at the edges; chicken kuzhambu floating in oil; meen kuzhambu sharp with tamarind and fenugreek, its oil glistening like molten amber; banana leaves sweat under fluffy white rice, absorbing rasam; velvety chicken salna soaking in barotta; chunks of eeral sizzled with aromatic garlic, and curled prawns glossy with masala.

From weddings that span multiple days to thiruvizhas that draw entire villages into celebration, food is not an accessory but the event itself. Long after the laughter dies down and the pandal is dismantled, what lingers is the verdict on the feast: whether the mutton was tender enough, whether the chicken had the right balance of heat, and whether the fish curry tasted like it was cooked at home and not rushed. In Tamil culture, a celebration is measured not by its scale but by its spread, because virundhombal — hospitality rooted in feeding — has taken such a deep hold in the Tamil psyche. People may forget the decorations, the speeches, but they will always remember how they ate; what touched their tongue, what warmed their stomach, and how, in that act of sharing food, they felt included, respected, and at home.