Chennai's Madhya Kailash junction flyover to open in first week of February

CHENNAI: The construction of the ‘L’-shaped flyover connecting Sardar Patel Road with Rajiv Gandhi Salai is nearing completion, with about 95% of the work finished. The flyover is scheduled to be inaugurated in the first week of February. The final 35-metre-long deck slab box structure is currently under construction and is expected to be completed within a week, officials from the State Highways said.

Once opened, the flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion along the IIT Madras-Adyar Cancer Institute stretch, including the busy Madhya Kailash junction. However, officials cautioned that traffic congestion may increase at the Tidel Park junction for vehicles travelling from Adyar towards Thuraipakkam. The unidirectional, three-lane flyover is designed to allow seamless movement from Sardar Patel Road to Rajiv Gandhi Salai, bypassing the congested Madhya Kailash junction.

Following the inauguration, the State Highways and traffic police plan to make changes in traffic circulation to decongest all three roads – Sardar Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Salai, and Rajiv Gandhi Salai.