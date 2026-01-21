IIT Madras–incubated startup tests indigenous electromagnetic cargo system at Kandla port

CHENNAI: In a major boost to India’s push for smarter port logistics, TuTr Hyperloop Pvt. Ltd., an Indian Institute of Technology Madras-incubated startup, has successfully demonstrated a prototype cargo transportation system based on Linear Induction Motor (LIM) technology at a major port in Gujarat.

The trial was conducted at Deendayal Port Authority, one of the country’s busiest maritime gateways, giving hope of electrically powered cargo movement systems as ports in India grapple with congestion, rising cargo volumes and tightening environmental norms.

Under pressure to move freight faster while reducing emissions and improving efficiency and productivity, the LIM-based transport, where electrically powered cargo pods travel along fixed tracks using electromagnetic propulsion, has caught the attention of policy-makers and ports.

TuTr co-founder Aravind S. Bharadwaj said the indigenous propulsion system performed as expected during the Kandla tests, marking a key step in taking laboratory research into live industrial settings. Now Tutr is planning to conduct a economic feasibility study on implementing the technology.

Encouraged by the results, the port authority now plans to advance to a live demonstration of a magnetic levitation, or maglev, platform — a move that would position Kandla as a testbed for next-generation port mobility solutions.