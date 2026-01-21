Inter-caste couple alleges ostracisation by villagers in Tiruvallur district

CHENNAI: An inter-caste couple, both belonging to the MBC community, from Periya Obulapuram village near Gummidipoondi has approached the Tiruvallur district administration alleging continued harassment and social ostracisation by villagers following their marriage.

On Tuesday, Prem (30) and his wife Banumathi (28) met Tiruvallur collector Prathap seeking intervention. The couple alleged they were forced to live outside the village for nearly a year citing safety concerns after their inter-caste marriage. The couple, who have two children, decided to return to the village a year ago but continued to face harassment, they said.

According to them, the villagers imposed a social boycott, barring their participation in temple festivals, funerals, religious gatherings and other public events. Prem alleged they were verbally abused, threatened and physically attacked on several occasions. They also complained that unidentified people damaged household items, including doors and cots.

Following this, they lodged a complaint with the Arambakkam police and alleged that some villagers later threatened them with dire consequences if they did not withdraw the complaint.

Responding to the complaint, Gummidipoondi DSP said a case had been registered and that the issue appeared to stem from previous enmity with certain villagers. She said appropriate action would be taken after inquiry.