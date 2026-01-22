Blowing past borders

The concert, ‘A Journey across Genres’, is shaped by the inherent flexibility of brass music. “When these kinds of instruments come together, the genre is very flexible. You can play classical, you can play jazz, you can play blues,” Augustine notes. While the ensemble has chosen to keep its exact repertoire a surprise, he offers a reassuring hint to the audience. “They’ll enjoy at least 90 per cent of the concert, and they’ll know at least 60 to 70 per cent of the pieces,” he says. “From musical theatre, famous musicals, and old brass tunes, march tunes — all these pieces are there.”

Behind the seamless promise of genre-blending lies a rehearsal schedule that is anything but leisurely. With the ensemble arriving only days before the concert, there is just one shared practice session before the opening evening. “We have only one rehearsal with them, and with that, we should perfect everything,” Augustine admits. “They haven’t seen us, and we haven’t heard them before. We are just getting together to play, and this should happen on the first day itself.”