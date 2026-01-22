College student assaulted by ex-partner, gang in Chennai; one held

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student was allegedly assaulted and forcibly restrained by her ex-boyfriend and his friends near Pattaravakkam railway station in Ambattur on Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan, a head constable attached to the Ambattur police station, who was on patrol duty, noticed the incident and intervened. During the ensuing scuffle, the accused allegedly pushed the constable to the ground and fled.

The accused have been identified as Santhosh, Ajith and Stalin. The victim and her partner, Santhosh, had been in a relationship since school days, said an officer. However, she recently wanted to end the relationship after she learnt about Santhosh’s alleged involvement in illegal activities, including drug-related offences.

On Tuesday, the accused allegedly intercepted the woman when she was returning home from college and forced her to accompany them to talk. When she resisted, they assaulted her.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered. Ajit was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody. The other two are absconding.