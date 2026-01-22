More than a meal: city’s new supper club sparks real conversations

At these events, guests are not introduced by their professions, but as conspirators, suspects, or witnesses. Each participant is given the essence of a character — what they must do in the story — while the backstory is theirs to build. The result is a room full of people talking without the usual awkwardness of small talk, sharing suspicion, laughter, and plates passed across the table.

But first, food

Olivia plans her menus before her themes, letting the activity grow around the meal rather than the other way around. The aim is to keep the experience for three to four hours — long enough for conversations to deepen, short enough for people to get acquainted.

In the future, she envisions book club lunches with author readings, quiet discussions over shared meals, and even IPL watch parties where strangers cheer together over home-cooked food.