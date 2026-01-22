Mother, three associates detained in Chennai for selling month-old boy for Rs 3.8L to Erode woman

CHENNAI: The Mother of a newborn and three other women were detained by the Kasimedu police on Tuesday in connection with the alleged sale of a one-month-old baby boy to a woman in Erode for Rs 3.8 lakh. Police said efforts are under way to trace the infant.

The action followed a tip-off received by the Kasimedu police, based on which the four women were summoned for questioning. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is also involved in the inquiry.

According to the police, the infant was born on December 4, 2025, at a government hospital in Kasimedu. The mother, a 25-year-old resident of the locality, already has three children — two sons and a daughter — aged 10, seven and two respectively.

Police said she allegedly decided to sell the newborn due to the family’s poor financial condition and conveyed this decision to others. Three women from Kasimedu, Tondiarpet and Washermenpet allegedly assisted in the crime. Police sources said around four months ago, during a temple visit, the women came into contact with an unidentified woman from Erode district.