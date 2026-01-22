Chennai

Two teens riding bike killed in accident near Velachery

A lorry carrying blue metal from Pallavaram allegedly attempted to take a left turn towards Keelkattalai and collided with the motorcycle.
Both teenagers were crushed under the wheels of the heavy vehicle and died instantly.(File Photo | ANI)
CHENNAI: Two 17-year-old boys were killed on the spot after a speeding lorry rammed their motorcycle near Velachery on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Gokul Raj, a native of Villupuram, and Dani Mondal from West Bengal. According to police, the duo was travelling from Keelkattalai towards Kovilambakkam via Medavakkam Main Road.

When they reached the Eachangadu junction, a lorry carrying blue metal from Pallavaram allegedly attempted to take a left turn towards Keelkattalai and collided with the motorcycle. Both teenagers were crushed under the wheels of the heavy vehicle and died instantly.

