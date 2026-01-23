Mosquito menace worsens in Chennai as fogging operations remain patchy

CHENNAI: In the last few weeks, the residents in many parts of the city have been reporting a surge in mosquitoes which coincides with an apparent lack of fogging operations.

The civic body has received 2,212 complaints related to mosquito menace in the last three months, including 664 recorded within just 20 days in January, according to official sources.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation domestic breeding checker said it was true that door-todoor mosquito hand fogging had not been carried out in many parts of the city for over two months, as majority workers were diverted for SIR work.

“Mosquitoes breed mostly in Storm Water Drains and canals due to stagnant water but fogging operations along the SWD network were also not taken up during this period,” he said.

For 2025-26, the city corporation had allocated 16.40 crore on anti-mosquito operations using compressor spray fogging, power spray fogging machines, hand-held fogging units, mini fogging machines for Storm Water Drains, and drones for canals and other waterways. Of this, 13 crore was allocated exclusively for pesticides, including the purchase of larvicides. In addition, under the urban malaria scheme, which focuses on reducing mosquito breeding through antilarval measures, and source reduction to control malarial diseases, the GCC allocated an estimated amount of Rs 1.08 crore.

Sandhya Vedullapalli, a resident of Anna Nagar, said, “It has been over two months since mosquito fogging, either handheld or vehicle-mounted, was carried out in our area.”