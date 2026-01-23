TN higher edu minister Chezhiaan skips Madras University convocation attended by Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan boycotted the 167th convocation of the University of Madras on Thursday, an event attended by Governor and chancellor of the university RN Ravi.

In a statement that followed, Chezhiaan said the governor continues to act in a manner that undermines the dignity of the state legislative assembly and is consistently working against the interests of the Tamil language, the Tamil people, and Tamil Nadu.

“A governor who spreads falsehoods and demeans the knowledge and intellect of Tamil Nadu’s students has no moral authority to award degrees,” he said in the statement.

A Sivathanu Pillai, defence scientist and former CEO of BrahMos, while addressing the convocation, called upon graduates to drive India’s technological strength and sustainable growth as the nation moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047.