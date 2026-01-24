Four held for kidnapping, assaulting student near Guduvanchery in Chennai

CHENNAI: The police have arrested four youth for kidnapping a college student, assaulting him, and robbing while he was on a morning walk near Guduvanchery earlier this month.

The police said the victim, Durai (18), a resident of Madambakkam and a first-year BCA student at a private college in Kelambakkam, had gone out for his routine morning walk on January 14. At that time, a car waylaid him near Guduvanchery, and a group of men pushed him into a vehicle. The suspects allegedly threatened Durai and demanded money. They assaulted him and forced him to transfer money through digital payment. Out of fear, the student transferred Rs 8,000 to the suspects. The gang later dropped him near Orathur.

Later, police traced the vehicle near Varadharajapuram, leading to the arrest of Mohamed Riyazudin (30), Praveen Kumar (27) of Madambakkam, Sanjay (25) of Avadi and Pratheesh (25) of Tenkasi district.