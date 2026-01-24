Shots, smashes, and success

The teenager attributes his good show to solid preparation and guidance from his coaches. “I watched many matches of these (his opponents) players, recorded statistics of their style, and worked towards it. This preparation helped me a lot when I faced them in the matches,” said Nikkhil.

He trains at the Mylapore Sports Trust under the Rao brothers and also takes inputs from Meenakshi (coach). He also trains at SDAT-SK Academy at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

Nikkhil stressed that the matches were tough, but the final win against Russia was special. “Right from the pre-quarterfinals, the rounds began to get tougher. The match went up to the deciders and I had to mentally stay strong till the end, to win and enter the quarterfinals where I beat a player from Spain (Alexander Malov) in straight sets. The semifinals were all the more tougher as I had to play against a Korean (Kim Ryeowin) who had a higher world ranking than me. I lost the first set, so I had to gather my strength to win the next three sets,” said Nikkhil. “However, the final was the toughest as the Russian (Leon Vlasov) had beaten several good players, including the No 1 ranked player in the U-17 category,” he explained.