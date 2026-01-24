Temporary bus terminus unveiled at Chennai's Island Grounds, Royapuram

CHENNAI: With the proposed renovation of the Broadway bus terminus set to begin, two temporary bus terminus at Island Grounds and near the Royapuram NRT flyover were inaugurated by Minister SS Sivasankar and PK Sekarbabu on Thursday. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will shift its operations to these facilities from today, according to an official release.

The temporary bus terminus at Island Grounds, constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation at a cost of Rs 8.44 crore, is spread across 10,713 sq metres, measuring 280 metres in length and 38 metres in width. The facility has 34 bus bays and is designed to handle 73 bus routes, with around 526 buses operating daily, catering to nearly 1 lakh commuters. The facilities at the terminal include 60 RCC benches, separate toilets for men, women, disabled people, and trans persons, drinking water kiosks, staff dining areas, police rooms, ticket counters, 15 small shops, and parking space for 150 two-wheelers.