Temporary bus terminus unveiled at Chennai's Island Grounds, Royapuram

CHENNAI: With the proposed renovation of the Broadway bus terminus set to begin, two temporary bus terminus at Island Grounds and near the Royapuram NRT flyover were inaugurated by Minister SS Sivasankar and PK Sekarbabu on Thursday. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will shift its operations to these facilities from today, according to an official release.
The temporary bus terminus at Island Grounds, constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation at a cost of Rs 8.44 crore, is spread across 10,713 sq metres, measuring 280 metres in length and 38 metres in width. The facility has 34 bus bays and is designed to handle 73 bus routes, with around 526 buses operating daily, catering to nearly 1 lakh commuters. The facilities at the terminal include 60 RCC benches, separate toilets for men, women, disabled people, and trans persons, drinking water kiosks, staff dining areas, police rooms, ticket counters, 15 small shops, and parking space for 150 two-wheelers.
The second temporary terminal established near the Royapuram NRT flyover on Chennai Port Trust land for Rs 7.47 crore, is spread across 14,000 sq m along Ibrahimji road. The facility has 55 bus bays and 65 RCC seating arrangements. It also features a 900-metre-long sheltered passenger walkway, LED streetlights, newly laid internal roads, drinking water facilities, an Aavin outlet, first-aid and breastfeeding rooms, staff amenities, and toilet facilities. The Royapuram terminal will operate 67 bus routes with 1,463 buses daily, serving over 1 lakh commuters.
Meanwhile, Minister PK Sekarbabu inaugurated a newly built police assistance centre in the Harbour constituency at Rs 9.98 lakh. He also inspected ongoing infrastructure works along Wall Tax Road, including the construction of a dialysis centre, community hall, corporation press and a playfield under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam. Later, he reviewed the final-stage construction of the Annal Dr BR Ambedkar marriage hall at Perambur Chandrayogi Samadhi Road, being built at Rs 21.50 crore, and directed officials to expedite completion.