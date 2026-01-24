Tender floated for Ring Main System in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board seems to be racing against time to commence the civil works of Ring Main System (RMS), as it has already floated bids to start pipe-laying work, and is planning to finalise the bidders before the announcement of state Assembly election.
As per a Metro Water document, the project will be implemented in three packages based on geographical, operational and logistical considerations. Package-1 includes installation of pumping machinery, creation of feeder mains, surge protection devices, instrumentation, and IT-related works.
Package-2 will cover a part of the ring main and transmission mains measuring 42.71 km, while Package-3 will cover the remaining part of ring main and transmission mains of 40.12 km. The Rs 3,100 crore project will be completed before February 2030, and the potential bidder will operate and maintain the RMS for 10 years, as per the document.
The system will comprise feeder mains (pipelines from water sources) with a total length of 16 km, and ring main pipeline with a total length of 98 km. The transmission mains will run for 115 km. The water manager will utilise existing feeder mains (75% of 16 km), ring main (7% of 98 km) and transmission mains (44% of 115 km) in the project. The pipelines will be laid in a way to allow water transmission works on gravitational force.
The state government had accorded in-principle approval to implement the project with a loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB). Under the project, drinking water sources such as lakes and desalination plants will be interlinked by a ring pipeline, which will ensure uniformity in water supply across the city.
Meanwhile, Metro Water officials clarified the consumers will not be charged for use of water supplied under RMS. “The project is only to maintain uniformity in water supply and not for revenue generation. The board will pay the bidder for operation and maintenance,” a senior Metro Water engineer said. Another senior official said the tender will be finalised before the announcement of the Assembly election.
Even though the state government has provided its in-principle approval for RMS to cover GCC area, the Metro Water has prepared a detailed project report for similar RMS to cover areas (except GCC areas) falling under Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA). “The DPR is ready and is awaiting the government’s clearance. Once completed, both the Ring Main Systems will be integrated,” the official added.
About 763 sq km of the CMA of the total 1,189 sq km lie outside the Chennai corporation and the Metro Water supplies water to other local bodies in the CMA on bulk distribution basis.