Tender floated for Ring Main System in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board seems to be racing against time to commence the civil works of Ring Main System (RMS), as it has already floated bids to start pipe-laying work, and is planning to finalise the bidders before the announcement of state Assembly election.

As per a Metro Water document, the project will be implemented in three packages based on geographical, operational and logistical considerations. Package-1 includes installation of pumping machinery, creation of feeder mains, surge protection devices, instrumentation, and IT-related works.

Package-2 will cover a part of the ring main and transmission mains measuring 42.71 km, while Package-3 will cover the remaining part of ring main and transmission mains of 40.12 km. The Rs 3,100 crore project will be completed before February 2030, and the potential bidder will operate and maintain the RMS for 10 years, as per the document.

The system will comprise feeder mains (pipelines from water sources) with a total length of 16 km, and ring main pipeline with a total length of 98 km. The transmission mains will run for 115 km. The water manager will utilise existing feeder mains (75% of 16 km), ring main (7% of 98 km) and transmission mains (44% of 115 km) in the project. The pipelines will be laid in a way to allow water transmission works on gravitational force.