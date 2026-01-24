Trough of easterlies to bring heavy rain to Chennai today

CHENNAI: Even as some parts of the city received sporadic showers on Friday, the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rain in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur on Saturday.

Apart from Chennai and neighboring districts, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry may receive heavy rain on the day.

B Amudha, director of Regional Meteorological Centre, said the reason for the predicted heavy rain is presence of a trough of easterlies that runs roughly along the Bay of Bengal close to Tamil Nadu coast.

At the same time, light to moderate rains have been predicted on Sunday and Monday but dry weather will prevail between January 27 and January 29. Meanwhile, Chennai’s temperature on Saturday will range between 22 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.