Uttar Pradesh worker electrocuted at Chennai metro rail worksite

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was electrocuted while working at a Chennai Metro Rail construction site near Mandaveli on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Mani Yadav, a native of Udiya Chapra village in Ballia district, UP. He resided at Sriram Nagar in Taramani along with his brother, Santosh Kumar Yadav (25). Both were employed on a contractual basis by Gajendra Construction Company, a private firm executing Metro Rail construction work at Robert Road in Mandaveli under a contract awarded by Larsen and Toubro Limited. Mani was engaged as a sand excavator at the site.

Preliminary inquiries revealed Mani was thrown to the ground after he accidentally came in contact with a live wire during work. Co-workers immediately rushed to his aid and took him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Based on information from the hospital authorities, the Pattinapakkam police reached the spot, recovered the body, and registered a case. The police are questioning three persons in connection with the incident — Rishikesh, supervisor of Gajendra Construction Company, Jitendra Yadav, its owner; and Suresh, a manager with L&T.