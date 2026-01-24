Victoria Hall: ‘Restored brick-by-brick’

The research was also thorough while restoring the building to its 146-year-old glory, she adds. “Through archival records, we found that the porch was burnt or damaged earlier. They reconstructed it during one intervention but the stone urns visible in some archival pictures were missing. We went back to the photograph to see the stone urns, and replaced them, too.”

Adapting for use

Restoration and conservation of heritage buildings come with the most challenging aspect, which is adapting it for today’s audiences. Architects who have been drawing up the layouts and plans for buildings since the end of the 20th century, have factored in space for electricity and plumbing. But since the Victoria Hall dates back to the 19th century, the conservation architects at work had to find a way to have wires and pipes set in place.

Rucha sheds light on this challenge. “To adapt the building and put it to use today, we have to include good lighting and air-conditioning as they are our basic needs. But for the first floor hall, the problem comes with the acoustics too. This hall was designed for very different acoustics and so to adapt it for usage today, with speakers and wires, we had to adapt it well.” She adds that the team had to consider each decision carefully. From putting up a soundbar to a light fixture, to ensure that the structure can support them, the team ran them through multiple calculations. The stage light for instance, she says, weighed 50 kg and since it was a load-bearing building, they had to make provisions into the truss to make sure it is held up safely.

To make it completely accessible, a disability ramp and a glass elevator has also been constructed. The aim was to ensure that these new additions, including air conditioning, were visually camouflaged so as to not disrupt the visual harmony of the building, Aswathy concludes.