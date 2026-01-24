Walking into history of Victoria Hall

Above all, the exhibition illuminated the life the building once housed. It spoke of Pammal Sambanda Mudaliar and his troupe, who began staging plays within these halls, transforming the space into a vibrant centre of theatre. It recalled how the first demand for Adi Dravidar entry into temples was raised inside the same halls, and how the space became a meeting ground for the social justice movement.

The exhibition also revealed lesser-known facets of the building’s cultural legacy. A snooker table stood as a reminder that the hall had introduced snooker to Madras’s audiences, while displays noted that the building had screened the city’s first motion pictures. Together, these details painted a vivid portrait of a space that had been an architectural landmark, cultural crucible, and social forum all at once.

A quick audio visual film also summed up the information, and doubled into a time capsule that allowed us to experience old Tamil cinema hits through bioscopes.

On the first floor, games were laid out. An almost life-sized game of chess and a large board of snakes and ladders invited audiences to break away from passive viewing and step into play. Beyond this, the beautiful main hall had been completely reworked. The stage, seating, and balcony seats were all restored with care, creating an ambience so regal it felt ready to host a royal ball. Descending the old, retrofitted staircase led into the audio room, where the sounds of Madras unfolded, immersing visitors in layers of nostalgia and memory.

Together, these spaces transformed the visit into more than an exhibition, offering instead a journey through the cultural, social, and everyday life of Madras itself.