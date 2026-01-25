Two men fight in Ennore over woman, one killed

CHENNAI: A man was beaten to death following a dispute near the Ramakrishna Nagar beach stretch in Ennore on Saturday night. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. Police have arrested Maheswaran (35), a car driver from Burma Nagar, in connection with the murder.

According to sources, the murder stemmed from an argument over accompanying a woman believed to be a sex worker. Maheswaran and his friend, who were riding a motorcycle, stopped near the shoreline after noticing the woman speaking with the victim.

When Maheswaran approached her, the victim had allegedly objected to it, claiming he had arrived first. The disagreement escalated into a quarrel, during which Maheswaran allegedly struck the victim with a stone, leaving him critically injured.

Maheshwaran allegedly tried to revive the man by borrowing a water bottle from a lorry driver, but when the person did not respond, he fled the spot.

The lorry driver alerted the police, after which the victim was taken to Government Stanley Hospital and declared dead. Based on the motorcycle’s registration number noted by the lorry driver, the police traced and arrested Maheswaran early on Sunday.

A case of murder was registered against Maheswaran and the police are investigating.